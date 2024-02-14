Fernando is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With both Clint Capela (adductor) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) sidelined, Fernando will be thrust into the starting lineup and should get all the run he can handle. He has some upside as a shot-blocker, so Fernando could be someone to think about streaming in deep leagues. Joining him in the first unit Wednesday evening will be Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson.