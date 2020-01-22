Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Starting Wednesday
Fernando will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
The big man will get the nod at center as John Collins shifts down to power forward. Fernando made a string of starts earlier in the year, but he's come off the bench in each of his last three appearances. Most recently, he had 12 points and four boards in Monday's loss to Toronto.
