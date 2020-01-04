Fernando had just one rebound in three minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to Boston.

Fernando shifted back to the bench with John Collins (back) given the nod as the starting center. As predicted, the bench role did nothing to benefit Fernando who saw just three minutes fo court time. Collins was unable to finish the game after suffering a back injury and if he is ruled out Saturday, Fernando is a chance to move back into the starting lineup. With that being said, he had very little value during his time at the starter and is not a player to target outside of the deepest formats.