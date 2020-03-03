Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Struggles in spot start
Fernando started at center and was limited to two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 127-88 loss to the Grizzlies.
Atlanta was without five players due to injury Monday, allowing Fernando to crack the starting five for the 13th time this season. The appointment to the top unit came with an uptick in playing time, but Fernando's poor shooting prevented him from taking advantage of the opportunity. According to Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site, general manager Travis Schlenk said that he expects Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) to be ready to play int the team's next game Friday in Washington, so expect Fernando to move back to the bench for that contest and notice a downturn in minutes.
