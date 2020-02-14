Fernando has tallied 26 total minutes in his last three outings coming off the bench for the Hawks.

Fernando logged three straight starts in late January, but he has struggled to remain on the court since suffering a calf injury on Jan. 26. Since then, the rookie big man has missed five of Atlanta's last eight contests and hasn't topped the 10-minute mark in any of the three contests he has been able to step on the hardwood. He should be left in waivers across most formats due to his lack of playing time and overall involvement in the offensive scheme following the return of John Collins and the addition of Clint Capela.