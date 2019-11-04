Fernando has not played more than 16 minutes in any game so far this season.

The rookie center has struggled to crack Atlanta's rotation in the early portion of the season, as Alex Len has settled as the starting center in the Hawks' first five games of the regular season. Fernando currently averages 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.0 minutes per game.

