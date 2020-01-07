Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Unavailable Wednesday
Fernando will be away from the team for Wednesday's game against the Rockers due to a personal matter, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Fernando has started eight of the last nine games for the Hawks, but he'll be away from the team for Wednesday's clash. Expect more minutes for John Collins and Alex Len in Fernando's absence.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...