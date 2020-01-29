Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Unlikely to play Thursday
Fernando (calf) is doubtful for Thursday's contest against Philadelphia, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Barring any major improvements, the rookie will likely miss a second straight contest Thursday while dealing with a left calf strain. With Alex Len (hip) already ruled out versus the 76ers, Damian Jones and Vince Carter could likely see increased roles.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...