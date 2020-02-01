Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Upgraded to probable
Fernando (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Fernando successfully went through the Hawks' morning shootaround and subsequently had his status upgraded. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to return from a two-game absence.
