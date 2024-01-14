Fernando registered four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over five minutes during Saturday's 127-99 loss to the Wizards.

Fernando saw five minutes in the loss, cracking the rotation for the fourth time in the past five games. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends for Fernando. With both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu healthy, the Hawks are set at the center position. The only way Fernando is going to have a chance at putting up fantasy value is if one of the primary options is forced to miss time for one reason or another.