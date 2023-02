Updating a previous report, Fernando will not suit up for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Fernando wasn't on the Hawks' initial injury report, suggesting he'd be available, but it appears coach Nate McMillan wants the center to get more acclimated with the team before suiting up. Even when he's deemed available, Fernando is a third-string center for Atlanta, so there shouldn't be any fantasy implications.