Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Won't play Friday
Fernando (personal) won't play Friday against Washington, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It appears that the rookie hasn't joined the team still, and Fernando will miss a second straight contest as a result Friday. John Collins will presumably earn the starting nod versus the Wizards, with Alex Len filling in off the bench. Fernando's next opportunity to play yields Sunday at Brooklyn.
