Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Won't play Monday
Fernando (calf) won't play in Monday's contest against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, the rookie will be sidelined for a fourth straight matchup, as Fernando continues to battle a left calf strain. Damian Jones is reportedly in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game and will likely see increased run Monday.
