Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Won't return Wednesday
Fernando won't return to Wednesday's game at Minnesota with a left calf strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Fernando missed the previous four games with a left calf strain, but the team apparently doesn't consider Wednesday's injury an aggravation of the prior issue. Regardless, the 21-year-old figures to be questionable at best for Friday's matchup with the Celtics.
