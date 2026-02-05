The Warriors traded Hield and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) to the Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hield joins the Hawks after two seasons in Golden State. The 33-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.5 minutes per game this season while shooting what would be a career-low 34.2 percent from three-point land. He'll have to compete with Corey Kispert and Luke Kennard for minutes off the bench in Atlanta. Hield likely won't be ready in time to face the Jazz on Thursday, making Saturday against Charlotte his next chance to make his Hawks debut.