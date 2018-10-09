Hawks' C.J. Anderson: Signs with Hawks

Anderson signed a contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anderson will likely be waived in the coming few days, as the Hawks are simply obtaining his G-League rights with the hope of having him play for their affiliate to start the 2018-19 campaign. As a senior at UMass, Anderson averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while shooting 40 percent from the three-point line.