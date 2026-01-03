The Hawks recalled Houstan from the G League's College Park Skyhawks ahead of Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Houstan played 29 minutes during the Skyhawks' G League win over the Birmingham Squadron on Friday, finishing with 14 points (4-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block. The fourth-year forward will be available for Saturday's road game, though he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 3 against the Clippers.