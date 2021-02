Reddish recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Celtics.

Wednesday's performance marked three straight games that Reddish has scored in double-digits. During this stretch, he's averaged 15.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes.