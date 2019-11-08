Hawks' Cam Reddish: Available against Kings
Reddish (shoulder) will be available Friday against the Kings, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Reddish had been listed as probably due to right shoulder soreness but will be able to brush the issue off. He played Wednesday against the Bulls despite the same designation but was held to five points while making just one of his eight shots.
