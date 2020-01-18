Play

Reddish (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Pistons.

Reddish emerged from Friday's win over the Spurs with a sprained ankle, but he'll still be able to play Saturday. This month, he's averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories