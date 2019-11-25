Hawks' Cam Reddish: Available to play Monday
Reddish (wrist) is active for Monday's contest against Minnesota, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Reddish will reportedly return to the floor Monday following a two-game absence while dealing with a sprained left wrist. Per Spencer, the rookie will start at shooting guard and won't face a minutes restriction in his first game back.
