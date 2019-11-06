Hawks' Cam Reddish: Available to play Wednesday
Reddish (shoulder) is available to play in Wednesday's game versus Chicago, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
There were concerns that the rookie wouldn't be able to participate in Wednesday's matchup after experiencing soreness in his right shoulder after Tuesday's contest against San Antonio. Those concerns will be short-lived though, as Reddish will likely resume a normal role versus the Bulls on Wednesday.
