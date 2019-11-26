Hawks' Cam Reddish: Back on injury report
Reddish is being considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a right knee contusion, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reddish is likely back on the injury report as a precaution after being cleared to play Monday against Minnesota. It'll be worth keeping an eye on his status as tipoff approaches, however.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...