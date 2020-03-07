Reddish had a season-high 28 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Friday's loss to the Wizards.

Reddish came off the bench and led the Hawks in shot attempts, hitting 11 field goals and five of his seven three-point attempts. While Reddish turned it over seven times, he also added one block, one steal and two assists.