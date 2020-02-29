Hawks' Cam Reddish: Career-best night in rout
Reddish scored a career-high 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 141-118 rout of the Nets.
Most of his production (17 points) came in a big third quarter that saw Atlanta pile up a massive 40 points and begin to pull away from Brooklyn. Reddish has scored in double digits in seven straight games, hitting for 20 or more in both his starts, and the rookie's 16.1 points, 3.4 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists during that stretch only scratches the surface of his upside.
