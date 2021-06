Reddish (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 21-year-old has been ruled out for the entirety of the playoffs to this point, so the fact he's been upgraded to questionable is significant even if he's ultimately out again Wednesday. Reddish hasn't seen game action since February, so he'll likely face some limitations once cleared.