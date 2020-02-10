Reddish (concussion) has been cleared to play Monday against the Magic, though he will be limited to around 25 minutes in his first game back, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Reddish has been cleared to return after missing the past four games due to a concussion. The rookie, who will be eased back into action, is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 46 games (26.0 minutes per tilt) this season.