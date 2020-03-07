Hawks' Cam Reddish: Cleared to play Saturday
Reddish (back) is available Saturday against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reddish is coming off a career-high 28 points against the Wizards, which was partially fueled by the absence of Trae Young (illness). Even though young is back, Reddish will look to keep up the momentum against the Grizzlies, who are fighting to retain the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race.
