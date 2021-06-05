Reddish (Achilles) has progressed to full participation in practices over the past two days. After upcoming five-on-five full-court scrimmages he will be evaluated and his status will be updated, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Reddish has been sidelined since late February due to right Achilles soreness, but it seems possible that he'll make his return during Round 2 of the playoffs against the 76ers. If he does end up playing, he'll presumably be on a minutes restriction to start. Reddish is a defensive specialist who could be utilized in certain matchups. He saw 28.8 minutes per game during the regular season and averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.