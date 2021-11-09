Reddish had just four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Monday's 127-113 loss to the Warriors.

After a hot start to the season, Reddish has regressed hard in recent times. Viewed as a fringe 12-team asset out of the gate, he was quickly snapped up by fantasy managers in search of a scoring punch. Now residing on plenty of waiver wires once again, Reddish remains a player to keep an eye on, just in case he can find his offensive rhythm. To be clear, he is not a must-roster player.