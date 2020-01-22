Hawks' Cam Reddish: Coming off bench
Reddish will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Despite significant struggles, Reddish has started the majority of his games this season, but he'll shift to the bench Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 6. Atlanta will go bigger up front with Bruno Fernando at center, John Collins at power forward, and DeAndre' Hunter at small forward.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...