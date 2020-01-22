Play

Reddish will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Despite significant struggles, Reddish has started the majority of his games this season, but he'll shift to the bench Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 6. Atlanta will go bigger up front with Bruno Fernando at center, John Collins at power forward, and DeAndre' Hunter at small forward.

