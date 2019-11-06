Reddish is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right shoulder, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

All indications are that Reddish will be good to go Wednesday night after he was able to play in Tuesday's come-from-behind win over the Spurs. In that contest, Reddish scored a career-high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.