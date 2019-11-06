Hawks' Cam Reddish: Considered probable
Reddish is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right shoulder, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
All indications are that Reddish will be good to go Wednesday night after he was able to play in Tuesday's come-from-behind win over the Spurs. In that contest, Reddish scored a career-high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...