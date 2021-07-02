Reddish (Achilles) is on a minutes restriction but is also dealing with fatigue after not playing in four months, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Reddish is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes across three games during the Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Bucks. While the second-year forward is playing well, he hasn't been floor as much as he was during the regular season -- when he averaged 28.8 minutes. The lack of extended playing time led many to believe that Reddish was on a minutes restriction to prevent further injury, and while that is true, the main reason is because the Duke product has been experiencing fatigue on the court. There isn't much the 21-year-old can do in between games to remedy this issue, so it is likely that Reddish will continue to see the same workload in Game 6.