Reddish is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a right wrist sprain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Reddish has moved into a starting role over the last three games, but his minutes haven't noticeably increased. He's averaged just three points over those three contests. DeAndre' Bembry would likely see an increased role if Reddish is unable to play.