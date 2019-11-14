Hawks' Cam Reddish: Deemed probable
Reddish (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reddish carried the same designated into Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and wound up playing 20 minutes, tallying five points, four assists and two rebounds. His status should clear up closer to tip-off Thursday.
