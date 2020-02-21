Hawks' Cam Reddish: Does a little of everything in win
Reddish contributed 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's win over the Heat.
It was a very appealing outing for Reddish, who contributed a little bit across the board in this one, and the 37 minutes he got was a welcomed sight. The 20-year old has played at a top 150 level over the last month. He's someone to keep an eye on down the stretch of the season to see if head coach Lloyd Pierce gives him some extra run.
