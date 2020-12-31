Reddish ended with 20 points (5-11 Fg, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 145-141 loss to the Nets.

Reddish has been a pleasant surprise this season and currently sits just outside the top-100 in standard formats. His role has been bolstered by a couple of injuries to other players, but at this point, he simply needs to take any break that falls his way. Much like many of his teammates, Reddish's opportunities could be limited when the team is at full strength. However, until that happens, he is worth throwing on the end of your bench.