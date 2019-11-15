Reddish was ejected from Thursday's game against the Suns after being called for two Flagrant 1 fouls, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. He finished with nine points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and an assist over 21 minutes.

Reddish was assessed two Flagrant 1 fouls, both on offense, which lead to his early exit. Following Thursday's start, he's scored in double figures just one time this season over 11 contests, though he's a threat to contribute across the board on a nightly basis. The Duke product will continue to adjust to the NBA level as the season rolls on.