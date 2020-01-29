Hawks' Cam Reddish: Enters starting five
Reddish is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game at Toronto.
Reddish came off the bench the last three games but will rejoin the starting five with Bruno Fernando (calf) unavailable Tuesday. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.0 minutes over 29 starts this season.
