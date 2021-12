Reddish racked up 33 points (11-23 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 130-118 loss to Chicago.

Reddish has flipped a switch lately -- seeing a major bump in volume and productivity. Even with Trae Young (COVID-19 protocols) back, Reddish put forth a strong performance. Reddish has flashed before, but managers can view the 22-year-old with cautious optimism.