Reddish (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish is expected to rejoin the lineup Friday after missing Monday's game against Memphis with lower-back pain. Over his past five appearances (three starts), Reddish is averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per tilt.