Hawks' Cam Reddish: Expected back Friday
Reddish (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish is expected to rejoin the lineup Friday after missing Monday's game against Memphis with lower-back pain. Over his past five appearances (three starts), Reddish is averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per tilt.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...