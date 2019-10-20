Reddish (hip) will play around 20 minutes in the season opener Thursday versus the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish, who missed Thursday's preseason finale, has been nursing right hip soreness recently. His injury though won't keep him out any further, as Reddish is expected to play roughly, and reportedly, 20 minutes Thursday. Depending on teammate Kevin Huerter's status for Thursday, Reddish may see a spot in the starting lineup as well.