Reddish (concussion) is probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Reddish is on track to take the court Monday in Orlando after missing the past four games due to a concussion. In his five appearances prior to getting hurt, the rookie posted averages of 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.6 minutes.