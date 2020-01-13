Reddish had 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), five steals and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-86 loss at Brooklyn.

The rookie ended his streak of six straight games scoring under 10 points, and he also reached a season-high mark for steals in this contest. Reddish should remain as a starter moving forward, but his lack of both production and efficiency -- 7.4 points per game on 31.3 shooting from the field during his last 10 games -- should conspire against his value moving forward.