Reddish was given a projected recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks after he underwent a non-surgical procedure last week on his right Achilles' tendon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

When Reddish underwent the procedure, the Hawks announced that he would be re-evaluated in a week, but the team never provided a definitive timeline for his return. Charania's follow-up report thus provides more clarity on that front, as the second-year wing now looks like he'll be sidelined until around mid-to-late April while he recovers from the procedure. Atlanta will turn to Kevin Huerter, Tony Snell, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic to fill nearly all the minutes at shooting guard or small forward while Reddish is sidelined.