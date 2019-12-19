Reddish is starting Thursday against the Jazz, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Coach Lloyd Pierce is switching up Atlanta's starting five in hopes of kickstarting the struggling Hawks. As such, Reddish is starting over Jabari Parker on Thursday. In 17 starts this season, Reddish is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.6 minutes.