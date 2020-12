Reddish (ankle) is cleared to play in Wednesday's opener against the Bulls, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Despite right ankle soreness, Reddish will take the court during the opener. He could see a reduced role this season with the additions of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari. However, with Clint Capela (Achilles) out Wednesday, Reddish could see extra run if coach Lloyd Pierce opts to play some small-ball.