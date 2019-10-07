Hawks' Cam Reddish: Good to go Monday
Reddish (abdomen) will be available Monday night against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
As expected, the lottery pick will be available to make his NBA debut Monday after nursing a core muscle injury earlier in the offseason. Reddish will come off the bench Monday as fellow lottery pick De'Andre Hunter gets the starting nod at one forward spot.
