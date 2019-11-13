Hawks' Cam Reddish: Good to go
Reddish (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
No surprise here, as Reddish was considered probable heading into the contest. He played a reserve role for the first time this season on Sunday, and saw his minutes decrease as a result.
