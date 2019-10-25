Hawks' Cam Reddish: Grabs seven boards in debut
Reddish had one point (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Pistons.
Reddish couldn't connect on anything from the field in his regular season debut. However, he was still able to impact the game by helping out on the boards. Kevin Huerter (knee) was on a minutes limit for this one, and it's somewhat likely that Reddish will lose his spot in the starting five once Huerter is ready for more minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...