Reddish had one point (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Pistons.

Reddish couldn't connect on anything from the field in his regular season debut. However, he was still able to impact the game by helping out on the boards. Kevin Huerter (knee) was on a minutes limit for this one, and it's somewhat likely that Reddish will lose his spot in the starting five once Huerter is ready for more minutes.